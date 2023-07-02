Speeding tanker driver rams into vehicles, kills man in Anambra

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday.

Irelewuyi said that the accident which occured at about 12:40p.m, was caused by overspeeding.

He said that the multiple crash involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU 32 XD and a loaded tanker with registration number LSD 339 XA.

According to him, a Toyota Yaris car, with registration number KSF 646 BZ, another tanker with number BAU 305 ZE and a Toyota Camry car with registration number ABN 64 JA, were also involved in the accident.

He said that the driver of the loaded tanker lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speeding and rammed into a vehicle to cause a pile up with other vehicles.

“Out of the 26 persons, including 20 male adults and 6 female adults involved in the crash, 12 sustained injuries, the driver of the Toyota Yaris car was killed while 13 others were rescued unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team rushed the victims to Boromi hospital, Onitsha, and Divine Favour hospital, Umunya, while efforts are being made to removed the body of the dead victim trapped under the tanker,” he said.

The sector commander said that the state Fire Service were on ground to ensure prompt management of any form of fire outbreak since the tanker was loaded with PMS.

He said that FRSC personnel were controlling traffic and ensuring that the obstruction caused by the crash was cleared.