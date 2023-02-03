ADVERTISEMENT
South African policemen arrested for beating Nigerian into a coma

Damilare Famuyiwa

The policemen launched the assault against the Nigerian despite knowing he had kidney issues.

Four South African policemen, whose identity was yet to be disclosed, have been arrested for beating a Nigerian into a coma.

The officers were apprehended on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Boksburg North Police Station by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged by the consulate on the assault which was said to have hindered the victim.

An official of the consulate, Elizabeth Wale-Ayodele, who reacted to the incident, recalled that the incident happened on Monday, January 9, in Boksburg.

Her words: “Two weeks ago, 9th January, 2023, a Nigerian was assaulted in Boksburg by four policemen. We received this at the consulate and immediately the CG (Consul General), Mr Andrew Idi, was here two weeks ago to pay the victim a visit.

“He (the victim) was assaulted, thoroughly beaten, even when he complained of having kidney issues. He fell into coma and was in coma for nine days.

“So when he came out of coma, the CG was there to visit him and we opened the case with IPID. The consulate has followed up the case up till this moment.

“We are happy to see this happen. We are happy to see that Nigerians are not assaulted and perpetrators go scot free.

“We are happy to see justice prevail. We are happy to see that the consulate had worked on this day and night. We are happy to see the result.”

The arrested officers are, however, facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

