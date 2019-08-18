Sunday Awolola, the soldier who was accused of raping a 300 level student of Adekunle Ajasin University has during his arraignment in Akure told a magistrate’s court that he’s mentally unstable.

The soldier through Kayode Ikotun, his counsel said he was transferred by the army from Maiduguri to Akure to take care of his mental health and family.

According to Punch, Ikotun pleaded that the suspect, whose wife was recently delivered of a child, should be granted bail.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Adeoye Adesegun, had filed a counter-affidavit to an application demanding that the suspect be remanded in prison to enable police to conduct proper investigation.

Reacting to Ikotun’s position, Adesegun objected telling the court that it had no jurisdiction to hear the rape case.

The magistrate, Mayowa Olanipekun, thereafter ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Olokuta Maximum Prison in Akure, pending legal advice from the ministry of justice.

He also ordered that the original case file of the suspect be duplicated in the office of Department of Public Prosecution of the ministry and then adjourned the hearing of the case till November 15, 2019.