Security operatives rescue 18 persons kidnapped in Kanya LG of Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The council boss praised the state government for the prompt release of funds to security agencies leading to the success recorded.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.
Alhaji Ahmed Idris, media aide to Kebbi’s Gov. Nasir Idris, stated on Friday in Birnin Kebbi that the council chairman, Alhaji Hussani Aliyu-Bena confirmed the rescue of the victims on Thursday. He quoted Aliyu-Bena as saying that the victims were rescued at Karen Bena while their abductors were attempting to cross into Zamfara at about 5:30pm.

“This followed concerted efforts by the Dr Idris-led administration in protecting the lives and property of Kebbi citizens,’’ he stated.

Idris stated that the council boss lauded the state government for the prompt release of funds to security agencies leading to the success recorded.

“Financial assistance from the state government will certainly boost the morale of security personnel to protect lives and property of people of the state.

“In fact, many villagers have started returning to their homes and continued with their farming activities.

“Since four days ago the army and the Nigeria Air Force have neutralised many bandits in the area,’’ Aliyu-Bena said in the statement issued by Idris.

