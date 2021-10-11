RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Savour the true taste of Naija with the NEW Domino's Naija Fiesta Pizza

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Have you heard the great news? Domino's is fresh out the oven with something extraordinary for the Independence celebration all through October! The TRUE TASTE OF NAIJA in a box!

Savour the true taste of Naija with the NEW Domino's Naija Fiesta Pizza
Savour the true taste of Naija with the NEW Domino's Naija Fiesta Pizza

The NEW Domino’s Pizza NAIJA FIESTA Pizza with more than enough toppings and that signature smokiness reminiscent of those unforgettable moments with friends & family.

Recommended articles

The Naija Fiesta pizza is a whole mood with the correct "faaji feeling” from every bite leaving behind the party feel-good feeling we all deserve. So, channel your inner minister of enjoyment when you walk into any Domino's outlet and get the Fiesta started.

Dominos is always on a mission and always would be serving our taste buds with premium tasty pizza to make every moment special for us and our special ones. This AWESOME flavour is also available in a fantastic promo! Yea, that's right! Just order online at www.dominos.ng or visit the nearest Domino's branch, and you get any Medium Naija Fiesta + Coke from N3000!

Savour the true taste of Naija with the NEW Domino's Naija Fiesta Pizza
Savour the true taste of Naija with the NEW Domino's Naija Fiesta Pizza Pulse Nigeria

You know it is always a fiesta when Nigerian meals are involved, and Domino's Pizza NEW NAIJA FIESTA is no exception! The TRUE TASTE OF NAIJA, celebrating Naija by serving unfiltered Naija in a box to you.

Visit www.dominospizza.com.ng or any Domino's pizza social media platform for more information today!

----

#FeaturebyDomino's

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Trending

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Woman says she shares husband with her mum and sister to “keep my man happy (video)

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Rachel Tetteh, 27-year-old

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job/Illustration.