No show for 'olosho' as Sagamu LGA imposes curfew following cult clashes

The LGA authorities announced the dusk-to-dawn curfew in a statement on Monday, September 18, 2023.

In the statement, the LGA claimed that motorcycle and tricycle operators played a role in the killings by facilitating the escape of the perpetrators of the killings. As a result, the LGA imposed a curfew to restrict the operations of motorcycle and tricycle riders.

The LGA also banned adult entertainment establishments in Sagamu, while sex workers were banned from loitering on all the roads in the local government area.

The statement reads, “To curb the insurrection and ensure adequate security in Sagamu, we hereby impose the following restrictions starting today, Monday, 18th, September 2023. Operating hours for Okada riders and Maruwa operators are from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until further notice.

“Nudity and adult entertainment establishments are prohibited in Sagamu area and no loitering of olosho on our roadsides. Please dress appropriately and refrain from indecent behavior, especially during nighttime. Non-compliance with these instructions will result in serious consequences. Those unable to adhere to these rules are advised to return to their hometown, state, or country.”

This is coming after some yet-be-identified suspected cultists invaded the Ijagba Sagamu area in the late hours of Sunday, September 17, 2023.