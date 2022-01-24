RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

RRS arrests NURTW leaders Kunle Poly, Sego over constant violent clashes in Idumota

The NURTW leaders have been transferred to Zone II, Onikan, Lagos.

The Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has arrested two leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Kunle Poly and Sego following the recent violent clash in the Idumota area of the state.

The police arm announced the arrest of the NURTW leaders in a statement on Monday, January 24, 2022, saying they have been transferred to Zone II, Onikan, Lagos.

Last week Thursday, two persons were feared killed during a clash between two factional members of a transport union.

The crisis also paralysed commercial activities in the area as hoodlums fired gunshots and brandished cutlasses.

The statement reads, “ Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), led by its Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi this evening arrested the two principal suspects in the constant clashes in Idumota and its environs which has intermittently crippled commercial activities in the area.

“The arrest was effected today at a meeting where the two NURTW members along with some other stakeholders converged. The latest clash which occurred last week Thursday reportedly led to the death of a victim while commercial activities were paralyzed in the area for some time.

“Until a joint team of police officers were deployed immediately to the area to restore peace. Kunle Poly and Sego are presently being transferred to Zone II, Onikan, Lagos.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of the Accord Party had called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to proscribe the NURTW.

The party said the recent violence was one too many among the members of the NURTW in Lagos State.

