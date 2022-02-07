Ronke Ojo stormed Lagos market for Goodlife Magik Fruit Drink

Ronke -Ojo stormed the Lagos markets, exciting marketers, shoppers, and onlookers. She enlightened them about the importance of certain essential nutrition required to stay healthy and strong. A part of which is Vitamin C and glucose contained in the Goodlife Magik drink.

The plan is to connect with the whole market, across five major markets in Lagos; Oke Arin- Lagos Island, Ojuwoye Mushin, Ladega Market- Ikorodu, Ikotun Market, and Agege Market. After which the wagon will move to another set of markets in Ibadan.

From the stable of Tolaram Nutri Beverage Limited, GoodLife Magik is a healthy fruit drink riding on the three unique selling propositions of “Healthy, Nutritious and Great Taste”. The fruit drink is targeted at both adults and especially children who require all the beneficial nutrients at this stage, to grow and function optimally.

GoodLife Magik fruit drink comes in different sizes catering to different age groups, such as 215ml and 1litre tetra pack. It also comes in four variants: Orange, Watermelon, Mango & Black Currant flavors. It is fortified with key nutrients such as Vitamin C and Glucose.

While addressing the crowd at Ojuwoye Mushin Market, Ronke started off praising the mothers for standing as the epitome of the strong pillar for the whole family. However, she further urged them to always ascertain that whatever consumable is being offered especially to the children is the healthiest choice.

Every mother wants the best for her child and should naturally opt for products that have been confirmed to contain essential nutrient requirements for their development. A pack of 215ml size is all a child needs consisting of Vitamin C and glucose. The handy and easy to open pack design is most suitable in a school lunch pack to provide the energy required to perform at the peak.

“While carrying out your role as a mother looking out for others, you also need a good source of energy. A daily dose of essential immunity-boosting properties, to keep the candle burning. 1-liter pack is designed to take care of adult needs or sharing amongst family and friends” she advised.

According to Isaac Egbe, National BTL Manager, Goodlife Magik drink, because health is wealth. The wellbeing of our young ones as well as that of everyone is of great paramount to the development of society. The best way to achieve this is by connecting with Mothers. And market front happens to be a great touchpoint where they are concentrated.

