ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Robber pretends as passenger to steal driver’s car in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect reportedly attacked the driver with a knife, but the latter’s resistance attracted passersby, who rushed to his aid.

The suspect has been taken into custody [Punch]
The suspect has been taken into custody [Punch]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the incident happened when the driver was flagged down by Segun while driving near the Chevron area of Ajah.

Segun requested a ride to the Afrikan Shrine in Alausa, Ikeja.

In the course of the journey, as they approached Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way near the 7Up area of Alausa on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Segun suddenly attacked the driver with a knife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver sustained a deep cut on his hand during the struggle, but managed to resist the attempt to hijack his vehicle. He quickly raised an alarm, drawing the attention of passersby who rushed to his aid.

Realising he was outnumbered, Segun fled the scene.

A source revealed, "The incident occurred around 1:20 am on June 11, 2024. The driver, an airport taxi operator in the Chevron area of Ajah, was approached by Segun, who pretended to be a passenger and requested to be taken to the Afrikan Shrine. After agreeing on the fare, they began the trip.

“Upon reaching Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way by 7Up, Alausa, Segun, who was seated beside the driver, suddenly pulled out a knife from his bag and attacked the driver in an attempt to steal the ash-coloured Toyota Camry. The driver, despite sustaining a severe cut on his hand, raised the alarm, attracting Good Samaritans who came to his rescue, while Segun fled."

While some bystanders attended to the injured driver, others pursued the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Segun was eventually caught by the Anti-Crime Team of the Alausa Division, who were stationed at Motorways, 7Up, and was taken into custody.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident and stated that the case is being handled by the Alausa Division.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

Olu of Warri, Vusi Thembekwayo, others to grace 14th African Achievers Awards

Olu of Warri, Vusi Thembekwayo, others to grace 14th African Achievers Awards

70% of Nigerians refused to pay bribes in 2023 - NBS

70% of Nigerians refused to pay bribes in 2023 - NBS

Why Supreme Court's verdict on LGA autonomy remains ineffective - Omoyele Sowore

Why Supreme Court's verdict on LGA autonomy remains ineffective - Omoyele Sowore

Reps set to investigate unlawful arrests of journalists by security agencies

Reps set to investigate unlawful arrests of journalists by security agencies

Appeal court gives verdict in suit seeking removal of Kogi governor

Appeal court gives verdict in suit seeking removal of Kogi governor

NNPC boss, Kyari gets crucial backing amid calls for dismissal

NNPC boss, Kyari gets crucial backing amid calls for dismissal

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of an electrician [PUKENA Technologies Ltd.]

Electrician caught with scissors, torchlight to vandalise Eko cable denies crime

Businesswoman beats palm oil seller for demanding ₦1.2m debt [Africa Is a Country]

Businesswoman beats palm oil seller for demanding ₦1.2m debt

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k; give money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k, gives money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Trees kill four at Jattu market during rainfall in Edo

Tragedy strikes Jattu market, 4 killed as 4 big trees collapse during storm