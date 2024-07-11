Robber pretends as passenger to steal driver’s car in Lagos

It was gathered that the incident happened when the driver was flagged down by Segun while driving near the Chevron area of Ajah.

A source revealed, "The incident occurred around 1:20 am on June 11, 2024. The driver, an airport taxi operator in the Chevron area of Ajah, was approached by Segun, who pretended to be a passenger and requested to be taken to the Afrikan Shrine. After agreeing on the fare, they began the trip.

“Upon reaching Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way by 7Up, Alausa, Segun, who was seated beside the driver, suddenly pulled out a knife from his bag and attacked the driver in an attempt to steal the ash-coloured Toyota Camry. The driver, despite sustaining a severe cut on his hand, raised the alarm, attracting Good Samaritans who came to his rescue, while Segun fled."

While some bystanders attended to the injured driver, others pursued the suspect.

Segun was eventually caught by the Anti-Crime Team of the Alausa Division, who were stationed at Motorways, 7Up, and was taken into custody.