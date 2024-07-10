ADVERTISEMENT
Celestial prophet denies knowledge of stolen car found in his church premises

Damilare Famuyiwa

The cleric told the police he knew nothing about a stolen car found in his church premises.

The cleric was released after proving his innocence [Daily Trust]
The stolen car was said to be brought to Shola’s church by a suspect identified as Amos Daniel. Daniel was reportedly arrested alongside seven others last week by police operatives.

Daniel admitted to stealing the car four days after being employed as a driver, intending to use it for Uber and earn money to support his family.

I took the car to my pastor to bless, intending to use it for Uber for a few days, so my family could eat,” Daniel confessed.

When visited around 4 pm on Sunday, Shola said that Daniel was not his church member but had visited occasionally for prayers due to job-related challenges.

He told me he had challenges with his job and, therefore, would come from time to time for prayer,” Shola said.

The cleric said after a period of absence, Daniel suddenly returned with a car for dedication.

When I didn’t see him again for a while, he came with a car for me to bless. He claimed that God had answered his prayers and requested a blessing for the vehicle, but I didn’t bless the car,” he explained.

The cleric further stated that Daniel left the car on the church premises, claiming he needed to retrieve some documents for the car, only to return later with some policemen, who informed him that the car was stolen.

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, while the cleric sat outside the church, a police vehicle arrived. To their surprise, Daniel returned with the police, leading to the prophet’s brief arrest. He was released after proving his innocence and denying any involvement in the crime.

The church insisted that it had no prior knowledge of the car’s stolen status and that Daniel was merely seeking spiritual help in his trying moments.

