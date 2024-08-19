Roadside beggar reportedly dies of hunger in Niger

The man, who was believed to be around 70 years old, was discovered near the BCGA Bridge on Kontagora-Zuru Road in Kontagora Local Government Area.

It was gathered that Buba may have died from hunger.

Residents reported that Buba, originally from Bangi in Magama Local Government Area, had been seen begging for alms at various junctions in the region.

His presence as a beggar was well-known among locals, who noted that he often appeared at busy intersections in the area.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at approximately 8:30 am, the Niger State Police were alerted about the presence of an unconscious man at the Kwanar-Zuru Bridge in Kontagora.

Upon arrival, police found Buba lying by the roadside and immediately conducted an examination.

The police observed no visible signs of violence on his body, leading them to suspect that he had succumbed to hunger or related health issues.

Niger Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the discovery and the initial findings.

He noted that the police had contacted local social welfare officials to assist in handling the situation.

The body was subsequently transported to the Kontagora General Hospital, where it was placed in the mortuary. Further examinations are underway to definitively determine the cause of death.

The remains of Buba will be prepared for burial once the necessary procedures are completed.