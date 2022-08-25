Residents raise alarm over usage of ‘korope’ by kidnappers

The residents, who raised this alarm, alleged that the usage of korope by criminals has significantly increased since the state government banned okada on some of its roads.

One of the residents who spoke on a condition of anonymity, revealed that his wife was recently almost abducted by kidnappers disguising as commercial bus operators.

In what he described as a failed kidnap attempt, the resident recalled that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, around Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, his wife suffered assault in the hands of her abductors after boarding their minibus at Sandfill Bus Stop in the Lekki axis.

Similarly, a lady who identified herself as Grace Ogbonnaya narrated how she escaped being kidnapped on her way to work.

According to her, after boarding their vehicle, she sensed danger as she was interacting with the driver.

Ogbonnaya said when she noticed foul play, she immediately screamed at the top of her voice and started banging on the door of the vehicle. Scared of mob and security agents on the road, the kidnappers speedily unlock the vehicle’s door, after which she escapes from them.

When called to confirm this development, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said “we have not got any report of kidnappers using korope.

“There are pockets of ‘one -chance’ reported in the state and it has not got to an alarming stage where we have to set up a committee with the Ministry of Transportation to look into it. Maybe one in Maroko, another in Ajah, just pockets of the incident. For now we are tracing cases on an individual basis.

“Recently, we arrested some one-chance operators inside a Corolla, they robbed a lady and pushed her out.”