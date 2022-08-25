RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Residents raise alarm over usage of ‘korope’ by kidnappers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The residents who shared their experiences with kidnappers in Lagos, said they usually disguise as commercial bus operators.

A minibus used for commercial transportation service is called Korope in southwest Nigeria (Wikimedia)
A minibus used for commercial transportation service is called Korope in southwest Nigeria (Wikimedia)

Lagos residents have raised an alarm over the increasing usage of minibuses, popularly known as Korope, by kidnappers and armed robbers in the state.

The residents, who raised this alarm, alleged that the usage of korope by criminals has significantly increased since the state government banned okada on some of its roads.

One of the residents who spoke on a condition of anonymity, revealed that his wife was recently almost abducted by kidnappers disguising as commercial bus operators.

In what he described as a failed kidnap attempt, the resident recalled that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, around Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, his wife suffered assault in the hands of her abductors after boarding their minibus at Sandfill Bus Stop in the Lekki axis.

Similarly, a lady who identified herself as Grace Ogbonnaya narrated how she escaped being kidnapped on her way to work.

According to her, after boarding their vehicle, she sensed danger as she was interacting with the driver.

Ogbonnaya said when she noticed foul play, she immediately screamed at the top of her voice and started banging on the door of the vehicle. Scared of mob and security agents on the road, the kidnappers speedily unlock the vehicle’s door, after which she escapes from them.

When called to confirm this development, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said “we have not got any report of kidnappers using korope.

“There are pockets of ‘one -chance’ reported in the state and it has not got to an alarming stage where we have to set up a committee with the Ministry of Transportation to look into it. Maybe one in Maroko, another in Ajah, just pockets of the incident. For now we are tracing cases on an individual basis.

“Recently, we arrested some one-chance operators inside a Corolla, they robbed a lady and pushed her out.”

Hundeyin, however, encouraged the state residents to report to the police should they sense or experience any form of criminal activity.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo

Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo

ASUU: Parents propose paying N10,000 per session to end strike

ASUU: Parents propose paying N10,000 per session to end strike

2023: Again, Buhari, Masari vow to support Tinubu

2023: Again, Buhari, Masari vow to support Tinubu

Gunmen kill inspector in Lagos

Gunmen kill inspector in Lagos

BREAKING: Ex-Niger Delta amnesty boss, Dokubo dies at 70

BREAKING: Ex-Niger Delta amnesty boss, Dokubo dies at 70

Anambra Speaker mourns Majority Leader, says death shocking

Anambra Speaker mourns Majority Leader, says death shocking

I'm the APC senatorial candidate, not David Umahi - Ann Agom-Eze

I'm the APC senatorial candidate, not David Umahi - Ann Agom-Eze

Flood displaces hundreds in Adamawa community

Flood displaces hundreds in Adamawa community

Datti Baba-Ahmed believes social media will vote in 2023

Datti Baba-Ahmed believes social media will vote in 2023

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi

9-day groom market where women go to buy bachelors

Syringe and blood

15-year-old girl injects herself with boyfriend’s HIV-positive blood ‘to prove love’

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police. [Twitter:UncleDeji]

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police