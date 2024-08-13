ADVERTISEMENT
Residents nab man with fresh human skull in Ibadan

Damilare Famuyiwa

The residents confronted the man upon suspecting his unusual behaviour in their area.

He confessed to be part of a syndicate that deals in body parts [Punch]
The human skull, according to eyewitnesses, was said to be that of a yet-to-be identified woman.

It was gathered that the man was caught when the residents suspected his unusual behaviour, and confronted him.

The curious residents demanded to see the content of a sack he was carrying. Upon their inspection, they discovered a human skull inside.

Sharing the video of the suspect on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, OyoAffairs wrote, “Man caught with a fresh human head earlier today in Amuloko area of Ibadan. He has been handed over to the police.”

During questioning, Musa revealed that he is part of a syndicate that deals in the sale of human body parts.

He has, however, been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

This incident happened two days after a 14-year-old boy identified as Malik Kareem was beheaded for ritual purposes.

The incident was said to have happened in the Olorisaoko community of Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan.

Malik, who had recently completed his final exams for the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) at Iyana Community Grammar School in Olode, Moniya, Ibadan, was said to have sought the services of a Muslim cleric, who is now missing, along with three peers for a money ritual on the day of the incident.

It was gathered that unknown to the boy, his three other friends had bargained with the cleric to kill him for a money ritual.

