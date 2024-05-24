Traditionalist warns Nigerian youths about repercussions of money rituals

Ogundare advised while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos On Friday.

The traditionalist said that the youth should not allow anyone to lure them into money rituals.

According to him, money from rituals does not last long and will have repercussions.

He said that the youth should rather channel their energy toward meaningful ventures.

“I call on youths to desist from perceiving money rituals as an option to enrich themselves.

“The effect of money ritual cannot go beyond seven years. The person will begin to face serious repercussions afterwards.

“It is better to be hardworking and think of ways to be creative to make wealth.

”I call money ritual a cursed adventure,” he said.

Ogundare urged parents to properly guide their wards.

He also called for co-parenting.

He said it was disheartening that some parents watched others’ children misbehave without correcting them.

“I will say parents are responsible for the gradual erosion of our cultural values because parents no longer teach children our values.

“It is the children we train that pray for us later in life.

