ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Traditionalist warns Nigerian youths about repercussions of money rituals

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said it was disheartening that some parents watched others’ children misbehave without correcting them.

Traditionalist warns Nigerian youths about repercussions of money ritual/Illustration
Traditionalist warns Nigerian youths about repercussions of money ritual/Illustration

Recommended articles

Ogundare advised while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos On Friday.

The traditionalist said that the youth should not allow anyone to lure them into money rituals.

According to him, money from rituals does not last long and will have repercussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the youth should rather channel their energy toward meaningful ventures.

“I call on youths to desist from perceiving money rituals as an option to enrich themselves.

“The effect of money ritual cannot go beyond seven years. The person will begin to face serious repercussions afterwards.

“It is better to be hardworking and think of ways to be creative to make wealth.

”I call money ritual a cursed adventure,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogundare urged parents to properly guide their wards.

He also called for co-parenting.

He said it was disheartening that some parents watched others’ children misbehave without correcting them.

“I will say parents are responsible for the gradual erosion of our cultural values because parents no longer teach children our values.

“It is the children we train that pray for us later in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parents must cultivate that habit of training, counselling and guiding children in the proper way and teach them our cultural values,” he said

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adelabu unveils plan to provide power for underserved 95 million Nigerians

Adelabu unveils plan to provide power for underserved 95 million Nigerians

Troops neutralise 253 terrorists, arrest 172 in 1 week

Troops neutralise 253 terrorists, arrest 172 in 1 week

Traditionalist warns Nigerian youths about repercussions of money rituals

Traditionalist warns Nigerian youths about repercussions of money rituals

Tinubu has made significant investment in E-Policing – Minister

Tinubu has made significant investment in E-Policing – Minister

Sowore and Kanu are not the same - AGF says court will decide IPOB leader's fate

Sowore and Kanu are not the same - AGF says court will decide IPOB leader's fate

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners

Otti's govt begs Abia residents for support to reduce disability

Otti's govt begs Abia residents for support to reduce disability

FG to provide 10 million meters to electricity consumers in 5 years - Minister

FG to provide 10 million meters to electricity consumers in 5 years - Minister

Turkish Airlines to resume Lagos flight operations Saturday

Turkish Airlines to resume Lagos flight operations Saturday

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna Government to set up TV station in Zaria

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima [Presidency]

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians