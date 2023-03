The incident, which happened on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, saw the policemen attached to Denton Police Station hospitalised thereafter.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the officers, who were identified by their last names (Ilesanmi, Ashaa and Olaniyi), mounted a roadblock in the community around 9 pm.

The assailants were said to be trying to connect the street to exit the community when they encountered the policemen, who were conducting a stop-and-search.

On encountering the officers, the robbers stepped out of their vehicle, and reportedly opened fire on them, leaving them injured, and left with their rifles.

According to a resident of the area, Martins Adewale, the incident immediately caused panic among the comm community dwellers.

“I was in my room when I heard people shouting and when I stepped out, I saw them running towards the direction of the checkpoint which is close to St. Jude Apostolate. When I asked what happened, they said three policemen had been killed. I also rushed down there and saw them lying on the floor.

“It was there that I got to know that they were shot by armed robbers. Their rifles were no longer with them. The policemen have always used that spot as a checkpoint because the place has some dark spots where hoodlums carry out criminal activities. It was later that their colleagues from Denton Police Station came to carry them away,” Adewale stated.