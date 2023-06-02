The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police shoot d*ad notorious cultist during gun duel in Rivers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The notorious cultist was said to be a member of the Dey-Gbam cult group in Rivers State.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

The detectives shot dead Elechi, who’s a member of the Dey-Gbam cult group, and among those that attacked Mgbola Village, the Ndele Emohua Local Government Area, where four persons were killed, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this incident in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Thursday, June 1.

“On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the Dey-Gbam cult group invaded the community again. In a shootout between the cultists and the police/local vigilantes, Azunda Elechi was fatally injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One pump action and two live cartridges with three empty cartridge shells were recovered.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp, has urged parents/guardians to monitor the activities of their children/wards to ensure that they do not succumb to societal pressure to commit crimes.

“Similarly, members of the public are enjoined to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood to the police,” Iringe-Koko was quoted as saying in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) dragged two men identified as Emmanuel Victor and Wisdom Ikechukwu, before a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square for alleged armed robbery.

Following their arraignment, the defendants are now facing four counts of conspiracy, robbery and armed robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants and others who are still at large, according to the prosecuting counsel, Olayemi Shofolu, committed the offence on January 8, 2022, around Maza Maza Bus Stop, FESTAC Town, Lagos.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo state House of Assembly speaker resigns

Ondo state House of Assembly speaker resigns

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

FRSC warns motorists against indiscriminate parking as amidst fuel scarcity

FRSC warns motorists against indiscriminate parking as amidst fuel scarcity

I will be Speaker come June 13, says Tajudeen Abbas

I will be Speaker come June 13, says Tajudeen Abbas

Army addresses 39 human rights cases in Borno

Army addresses 39 human rights cases in Borno

Groups kick against Buhari’s last-minute appointments in aviation agencies

Groups kick against Buhari’s last-minute appointments in aviation agencies

Atiku's Bwala sends warning to president Tinubu

Atiku's Bwala sends warning to president Tinubu

No personal issue with Tinubu, willing to collaborate – Bode George

No personal issue with Tinubu, willing to collaborate – Bode George

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The EFCC paraded the suspects in Kaduna [EFCC]

EFCC arrests TikTok-famous musician, 31 others over alleged internet fraud

Image of a shop

Woman and her 2 daughters found d*ad in a shop

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

Final year student Bolt driver killed in Calabar

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Legendary Ghanaian author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is dead