Police saves man after taking poison over ₦1.2m debt

The debt was reportedly owed to a livestock supplier in Umunnachi, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to Tochukwu Ikenga, a police spokesperson, the incident occurred on Friday, August 23, 2024.

John, a 27-year-old from Isielu LGA in Ebonyi State who resides in Umunnachi, had consumed the toxic substance in a desperate attempt to end his life due to his financial troubles.

He had reached out via WhatsApp, disclosing his intention and the significant debt of ₦1.2 million that was overwhelming him.

The police responded promptly upon receiving the distress message, rescuing John and providing emergency medical care.

He was then placed in safe custody for further observation and support.

“On August 23, 2024, Anambra Police rescued a young man who attempted to take his own life. He was debriefed, rendered medical assistance and kept in safe custody for monitoring.

“The young man, who was later identified as Alozie John ‘m’ aged 27 years from Isielu LGA Ebonyi State but lives in Umunnachi, Dunukofia LGA, WhatsApp message was intercepted when he engaged the Command on a chat that he drank a poisonous substance hoping for death because of indebtedness of One million, two hundred thousand Naira to his supplier of livestock products.

“He further confessed that he deals with selling live chicken and after he took the harmful chemical did not feel otherwise,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying as he recounted the event that transpired.

John’s mother has, however, been contacted and is currently assisting the police with his care. She is working to facilitate his transfer to a more suitable medical facility for comprehensive treatment.