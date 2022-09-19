RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue abducted Calabar Varsity student

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Cross River on Monday confirmed the rescue of a 24-years-old law student of University of Calabar, by joint security operatives.

'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case
'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case

SP Irene Ugbo, spokesperson of the Command, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Calabar, said the victim, Deborah Effiom, was rescued from her abductors on Wednesday, Sept. 14, after 13 days in captivity.

Recommended articles

Ugbo said that the rescue operation following intelligence report was carried out by a combined team of operatives from the Police, Army and Air Force.

She explained that the student was abducted by gunmen from her residence in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area, where she resides with her parent, on August 31, and taken to an unknown destination in her mother’s car.

The Command’s spokesperson disclosed that two of the five suspected kidnappers were killed during the rescue operation.

Ugbo also disclosed that the N5.05 million that was paid as ransom to secure her freedom as well as her mother’s car were also recovered from the abductors.

“They demanded money for their victim’s feeding and N50,000 was paid through a POS operator who is now in our custody.

“They further made a demand of N5 million ransom which was also paid to the POS operator who is their receiver, but they never knew that security operatives were on their trail all along.

“While two of the kidnappers were killed in the process of securing the girl’s release, three others escaped with bullet wounds,”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno govt. releases N50m bursary to Ramat Poly students

Borno govt. releases N50m bursary to Ramat Poly students

Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer to end ASUU strike Wednesday

Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer to end ASUU strike Wednesday

PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Obi’s placeholders dismissed

PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Obi’s placeholders dismissed

Imo Assembly gets fourth Speaker in 4 years

Imo Assembly gets fourth Speaker in 4 years

JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates Sept. 24

JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates Sept. 24

Gbajabiamila to meet education minister education over ASUU strike on Tuesday

Gbajabiamila to meet education minister education over ASUU strike on Tuesday

ASUU Strike: Lagosians stranded as students block Lagos Airport

ASUU Strike: Lagosians stranded as students block Lagos Airport

2023: Group offers joint Muslim and Christian prayers for Tinubu and Sani

2023: Group offers joint Muslim and Christian prayers for Tinubu and Sani

World leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

World leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Chinese man

Chinese man hacks Kano lady to death for refusing to date him

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

Thomas Ngcobo

Suspect on wanted list arrested after he walked into police station to look for job

mariage

I married 53 women in 43 years - 65-year-old man (video)