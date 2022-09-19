Police rescue abducted Calabar Varsity student

Ugbo said that the rescue operation following intelligence report was carried out by a combined team of operatives from the Police, Army and Air Force.

She explained that the student was abducted by gunmen from her residence in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area, where she resides with her parent, on August 31, and taken to an unknown destination in her mother’s car.

The Command’s spokesperson disclosed that two of the five suspected kidnappers were killed during the rescue operation.

Ugbo also disclosed that the N5.05 million that was paid as ransom to secure her freedom as well as her mother’s car were also recovered from the abductors.

“They demanded money for their victim’s feeding and N50,000 was paid through a POS operator who is now in our custody.

“They further made a demand of N5 million ransom which was also paid to the POS operator who is their receiver, but they never knew that security operatives were on their trail all along.