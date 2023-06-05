The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police rescue 9 abducted children in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police spokesperson said the command had already reunited the victims with their families unconditionally.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar made the disclosure in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by

“On 3rd June, 2023 at about 2014hrs information received from the district Head of Gora-Namaye village in Maradun LGA that nine children comprising males and females who were sent by their parents to fetch firewood in the bush were intercepted and abducted by armed bandits.

“Receiving the report, the joint police and other security agencies mobilized to the scene and commenced search and rescue operation that led to rescue of the children,”

“Effort are still on in tracing the hoodlums for prosecution,” Abubakar said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that bandits had on Saturday attacked some communities in the same Maradun LGA killing some innocent persons.

News Agency Of Nigeria

