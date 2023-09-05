Police rescue 4-year-old girl, arrest suspected traffickers in Benue

The command has also arrested three suspected child traffickers in connection with the alleged theft. This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Anene said that, on Aug. 26, the Naka Police Division received a report that the four-year-old was missing. He said that during an investigation, a man, who was last seen with strangers in the neighbourhood around children’s play ground, was arrested.

According to him, the suspect said that he met two women while he was travelling from Onitsha, in Anambra, to Benue. Anene said that the suspect told the police that he assisted the women to arrange for accommodation. He added that the suspect said that the women left the area without informing him.

“Further investigations led the investigating team to Onitsha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, where the said suspects …. were arrested.

“These suspects led the police to Eke-Nkpor in Anambra State where the child was eventually recovered.