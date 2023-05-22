The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police recover d*ad body of missing motorist in Osun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased went missing after being hired to convey bags of cement to a construction site.

Police recover d*ad body of missing motorist in Osun
Police recover d*ad body of missing motorist in Osun

Recommended articles

The deceased was said to have lived in Owode-Ede with his family, where he also worked as a commercial motorcyclist.

Some of Segun's colleagues, who spoke on his death on a condition of anonymity, stated that some yet-to-be-identified persons hired him to assist them convey some bags of cement to a construction site located in a secluded part of the town.

Segun, according to them (his colleagues), was nowhere to be found after he was hired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Segun’s decomposing body was however discovered in Oke Ayo, Owode-Ede, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, by some residents that got alarmed by the stench coming from an uncompleted building in the area.

Since May 12 that he was hired by some people to help them move some bags of cement to a construction site, Segun had not been seen.

“We searched everywhere for him. Members of his family also went everywhere looking for him but there was no luck until Saturday evening when people around Oke Ayo, Owode here, after perceiving stench from an uncompleted building, contacted the police.

“Segun’s decomposing body was found facing the ground, and a bag of cement was lying close to where his corpse was discovered inside the building. Police operatives came around and evacuated the body.

“Many colleagues of the deceased are not offering services today as a mark of respect for him. It is unfortunate we lost him just like that. Commercial motorcyclists are becoming endangered species. We need more protection now, as this kind of incident is becoming rampant,” one of his colleagues was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the remains of the deceased were already evacuated, adding that the command had commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the disappearance and death of the motorcyclist.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Dangote Refinery to generate 12000 megawats, 135000 jobs – Emefiele

Dangote Refinery to generate 12000 megawats, 135000 jobs – Emefiele

Dangote Refinery’s first product to hit market July, August - Aliko Dangote

Dangote Refinery’s first product to hit market July, August - Aliko Dangote

Supreme Court set to rule on PDP's case to disqualify Tinubu, Shettima

Supreme Court set to rule on PDP's case to disqualify Tinubu, Shettima

APM to call only 1 witness to convince tribunal to cancel Tinubu's victory

APM to call only 1 witness to convince tribunal to cancel Tinubu's victory

Tinubu rejects tribunal's proposal for Atiku, Obi to join forces against him

Tinubu rejects tribunal's proposal for Atiku, Obi to join forces against him

Aliko Dangote thanks Buhari, Tinubu, Nigerians for unparalleled support

Aliko Dangote thanks Buhari, Tinubu, Nigerians for unparalleled support

Buhari, Peter Obi touch down Lagos for launch of Dangote Refinery

Buhari, Peter Obi touch down Lagos for launch of Dangote Refinery

Absence of judge stalls Governor-elect Mbah's NYSC certificate forgery case

Absence of judge stalls Governor-elect Mbah's NYSC certificate forgery case

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

The Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha (middle) had been dodging the EFCC for months before he was rearrested [Twitter/@NaijaPR]

EFCC arrests Mompha, again, on alleged ₦6 billion fraud case

Apostle Johnson Suleman has been involved in other public scandals in the past [Daily Post]

Apostle Suleman dares Halima Abubakar to prove in court they had affair

Congolese Minister describes impregnating deputy as workplace accident. [Punch]

Congolese deputy minister reacts to rumoured pregnancy for Education Minister