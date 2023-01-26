ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police nab suspects, recover 15 local firearms, 146 rounds of ammunition in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara police command says that it has arrested eight suspects for banditry related offences, criminal conspiracy, robbery and fraud.

Police nab suspects (SaharaReporters)
Police nab suspects (SaharaReporters)

According to the statement in Gusau on Thursday, the Police Spokesperson, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the command also succeeded in recovering 15 local firearms, 146 rounds of Ak47 ammunition, dried leafs suspected to be Indian Hemp and N1 million cash as exibits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Shehu added that police tactical operatives on confidence building patrol along Munhaye forest in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, acted on intelligence report and conducted a rigorous patrol/stop and search with a view to arresting some suspected gun runners.

“The gun runners on their way to the forest to supply arms and ammunition to the bandits, after noticing police presence, abandoned the arms and ammunition and fled into the forest.

“On 24th Jan. 2023, police detectives acted based on complaint by one Abubakar Lawali of Talata Mafara LGA that some suspects conspired and defrauded him N1 million by withdrawing same from his account through a POS operator via his ATM Card.

“According to the complainant, the suspects succeeded in their action when they offered to help him to make withdrawal when he could not make the transactions due to network problem,” Shehu said.

“They collected his ATM card and deceitfully withdrew the money from POS operator.

“In the course of interrogation, all the arrested suspects confessed to the crime and further stated how they carried out similar fraud at different banks in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states respectively.

“N1 million cash belonging to the complainant and a vehicle were recovered from them as exhibits,” he added.

The Police spokesperson further said that “On 24th Jan., police detectives acted on intelligence report and arrested some suspects who were residing in Bela village under Bungudu LGA.

“The suspects were part of criminal syndicate that gave information to bandits and also supplied Indian Hemp and other dangerous drugs.

“Their actions have continued to aggravate attacks, kidnapping and killing of innocent people of Bungudu, Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji LGAs”, he explained.

“Police operatives, based on intelligence report on Jan. 23, arrested suspected members of criminal syndicate that have been operating in Kaduna, Zamfara and other neighbouring states.

“In the course of police investigation, the suspects confessed that, on several occasions, they participated in Kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“Also police detectives on Jan. 22 acted on a complaint from one Kasimu Abdullahi from Anka LGA, arrested some suspects for criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against the compainant.

“While investigation was ongoing, the suspect was equally identified by the family members of late Abdullahi Nakwada Gusau for allegedly killing their father sometime in 2022.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect was among the members of the outlawed group known as “Yansakai” who have been taking laws into their hands.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

2023: Presidency replies Yakasai, says Buhari’s support for Tinubu is unquestioned

2023: Presidency replies Yakasai, says Buhari’s support for Tinubu is unquestioned

Imo State declares holiday for workers PVC Collection

Imo State declares holiday for workers PVC Collection

Abia PDP mourns Ikonne, says his death devastating

Abia PDP mourns Ikonne, says his death devastating

Devolution of Power: Okowa has taken lead in restructuring –Atiku

Devolution of Power: Okowa has taken lead in restructuring –Atiku

Forgery allegation: Gombe Govt hails court ruling in favour of Gov. Yahaya

Forgery allegation: Gombe Govt hails court ruling in favour of Gov. Yahaya

'Those threatening to deal with us have not been born'- Wike tackles PDP

'Those threatening to deal with us have not been born'- Wike tackles PDP

Stop going to Abeokuta, Obi pokes fun at Tinubu

Stop going to Abeokuta, Obi pokes fun at Tinubu

Supporting Buhari was a mistake, I won't repeat it with Tinubu - Naja’atu

Supporting Buhari was a mistake, I won't repeat it with Tinubu - Naja’atu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 thugs shot dead

Ghanaian father shoots his son to death for allegedly being stubborn

Kenneth Musonda, footballer receives footballer 5 crates of egg for being Man of the Match

Hilarious reactions as footballer declared 'Man of the Match' takes 5 crates of egg (video)

Lagos hotelier shoots customer for complaining about malfunctioning TV

Lagos hotelier shoots customer for complaining about malfunctioning TV

The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends

Police arrest lady for drugging her baby with tramadol to go clubbing