ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police nab mechanic for alleged theft of customer’s car

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having conspired to sell the vehicle for ₦2.5 million.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Pubic Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

According to the PPRO, on July 19, at about 4:00 p.m. Police received a complaint that a Toyota Corolla 2015 Model was given to a mechanic for repair, but the mechanic disappeared with the vehicle.

“The owner of the vehicle said all efforts to get across to the mechanic proved abortive, more than one month, hence the formal report to the police,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police spokesperson further said that in reaction to the complaint, Police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Lafia, carried out an extensive investigation into the case.

“Consequently, the prime suspect, Sani Musa-Labaran of shinge road, Lafia was trailed and arrested at Gembu, Taraba State while his accomplice, Ibeto Nwobodo ‘M’ 38 yrs of Faringada, Jos, was arrested in Jos.”

Nansel further revealed that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having conspired to sell the vehicle for ₦2.5 million.

He explained that Maiyaki Baba, the Commissioner of Police, had commended the officers for a job well done and ordered that the suspects should be charged to court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts ₦3.7bn worth of Tramadol in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts ₦3.7bn worth of Tramadol in Lagos

NDLEA arrests drug lord with 93 cocaine wraps in Lagos

NDLEA arrests drug lord with 93 cocaine wraps in Lagos

Sunday Igboho's mother is dead

Sunday Igboho's mother is dead

NSCDC arrests 12 suspected vandals, impounds trucks, warehouses

NSCDC arrests 12 suspected vandals, impounds trucks, warehouses

Police recover unspecified number of missing cows in Kano

Police recover unspecified number of missing cows in Kano

Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined, Atiku warns

Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined, Atiku warns

Sit-at-home: Go about your normal businesses, Enugu govt urges residents

Sit-at-home: Go about your normal businesses, Enugu govt urges residents

Patricia Technologies Limited partner with Deimos Security to safeguard customers' assets

Patricia Technologies Limited partner with Deimos Security to safeguard customers' assets

FG's proposed ₦8,000 cash transfer is a scam - Kaduna gov

FG's proposed ₦8,000 cash transfer is a scam - Kaduna gov

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

Domestic staff kills UNIZIK lecturer with pestle in Anambra

Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage after wife complained of lack of love/

Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage after wife complained of lack of love

Partygoers beat lady to death for picking celebrant’s money in Anambra

Partygoers beat lady to death for picking celebrant’s money in Anambra

The two sisters that faked their own abduction were paraded in Akure alongside other suspects [Daily Trust]

Ondo schoolgirls demand ₦100k ransom from mother after faking their own kidnap