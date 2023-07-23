Police nab mechanic for alleged theft of customer’s car

This is contained in a statement signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Pubic Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

According to the PPRO, on July 19, at about 4:00 p.m. Police received a complaint that a Toyota Corolla 2015 Model was given to a mechanic for repair, but the mechanic disappeared with the vehicle.

“The owner of the vehicle said all efforts to get across to the mechanic proved abortive, more than one month, hence the formal report to the police,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police spokesperson further said that in reaction to the complaint, Police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Lafia, carried out an extensive investigation into the case.

“Consequently, the prime suspect, Sani Musa-Labaran of shinge road, Lafia was trailed and arrested at Gembu, Taraba State while his accomplice, Ibeto Nwobodo ‘M’ 38 yrs of Faringada, Jos, was arrested in Jos.”

Nansel further revealed that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having conspired to sell the vehicle for ₦2.5 million.