Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

The incident happened on Sunday, July 17, 2022, following an argument the couple had over suspicion of an extra-marital affair on the man’s part.

Speaking on the incident, Osun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola confirmed that Bamidele didn’t survive the attack by his wife, adding that a manhunt for Ifeoluwa was ongoing.

“We got a report around 11.30pm on Sunday that one Bolu Bamidele was set ablaze by his wife, Ifeoluwa. The victim was rushed to the Osogbo Central Hospital, but was later referred to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State. We have launched a manhunt for the fleeing wife,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Narrating how the incident happened, a family member of the deceased who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that “before the wife carried out the arson, her sister living with the family was not in the house. She was outside looking for those that could settle their quarrel. The woman doused the husband, who was already drunk and weak and the entire house with petrol and set it on fire. The victim died around 4pm on Tuesday at UCH, Ibadan.”

“Since then, we have not seen her. She was probably suspecting her husband was having an affair after seeing notification of a transfer made to someone on his phone. Bolu was a kind and generous human being who always cared for people,” the family member added.