This is contained in a statement by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in Benin.
Police kill suspected kidnapper in Edo
Police in Edo on Sunday said they killed a suspected kidnapper at Iyuku road by Imeke Junction on Benin-Auchi expressway, Etsako-West Local government of the state.
According to Iwegbu, the suspect was killed by operatives of the command on routine patrol while others were wounded and fled.
She said that the action was as a fallout of the recent strategic engagement of stakeholders of Edo State Security by the Acting Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu and the Command CP Abutu yaro.
“Subsequently, during bush combing along that axis, a corpse on black mask suspected to be one of the hoodlums was discovered.” she said.
She added that a locally-made pistol was discovered on the corpse.
She reiterated that the commissioner called for patriotism by availing the command with credible information, as such would be speedily treated with high level of confidentiality.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng