Police investigate death of 20-year-old man shot by 4 gunmen in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said that an investigation was in progress while efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

On Sunday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hundeyin said that Okokomaiko Police Division received information from concerned members of the public about the case on Friday at about 10.30 p.m.

“The informants said that at about 10.10 p.m of the same date at Abeokuta Street, Okokomaiko in Ojo area of Lagos, four unidentified gunmen were seen chasing a young man in the area”, he said.

He also said that the gunmen allegedly shot him many times in the head, stomach and leg till he died.

“After their evil act, they abandoned the body and took to their heels and escaped.

“Immediately after the police received the information, a team of anti-crime went to the scene and met one Vivian of the same address, who happened to be the mother of the deceased.

“She identified him as her son who lived with her at the same address.

“A photograph of the deceased was taken, and the body was evacuated and deposited at Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for autopsy,” he said.

Hundeyin said that an investigation was in progress while efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He said that the case file would be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department, Panti-Yaba, for further investigation.

.

