ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police in Kano arrest 12 illegal immigrants from Mali, Niger Republic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The illegal immigrants consisted of seven Malians and five Nigerien nationals deportees from Saudi Arabia, he said.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

It also confirmed the arrest of 33 other suspected criminals.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, made this known while addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

The illegal immigrants consisted of seven Malians and five Nigerien nationals deportees from Saudi Arabia, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, they were discovered while being camped in a house located in Hotoro Yandodo Quarters, Kano.

“The immigrants have wounds after altering their finger prints with razor cuts to evade detection by Saudi Arabian authorities.

“The 33 other suspects were arrested for various offences which include armed robbery, theft, kidnapping and possession of illicit weapons among others,” the commissioner said.

The items recovered, he said, included 46 Mobile Phones, 21 Sim-Cards, knives, cutlass, one toy gun and a bunch of master keys.

Others included sachets of diazepam tablets, 79 pieces of exol tablets and 98 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

The CP commended the people of the state for their continued support, understanding and cooperation in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He urged all police officers to redouble their efforts, apply proficiency and remain steadfast in crime fighting.

In case of emergencies, he said, the Kano State Police Command can be contacted through the following phone numbers; 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don lauds late Sen. Osinowo’s contributions to June 12 struggle

Don lauds late Sen. Osinowo’s contributions to June 12 struggle

Clark urges Tinubu to prioritise palliatives to ease fuel subsidy removal discomfort

Clark urges Tinubu to prioritise palliatives to ease fuel subsidy removal discomfort

Osun CP urges students to shun cultism, drug abuse

Osun CP urges students to shun cultism, drug abuse

Uzodimma mourns victims of road mishap

Uzodimma mourns victims of road mishap

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Ijaw coalition seeks immediate implementation of commission report of oil pollution

Ijaw coalition seeks immediate implementation of commission report of oil pollution

Tinubu inaugurates NEC, appoints VP Shettima as head

Tinubu inaugurates NEC, appoints VP Shettima as head

SAN Agbakoba calls for removal of INEC Chairman

SAN Agbakoba calls for removal of INEC Chairman

Peter Obi wants Nigerians to embrace blood donation to address shortage

Peter Obi wants Nigerians to embrace blood donation to address shortage

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door