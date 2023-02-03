ADVERTISEMENT
Police in Enugu arrest 3 suspected notorious armed robbers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command in Enugu State has arrested three suspected notorious armed robbers and recovered arms and ammunition.

'You never reported to us' – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case
'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case

In a statement on Friday in Enugu, the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said that the suspects were all men and aged 39, 22 and 21.

Ndukwe said that while the 39-year-old suspect and the 22-year-old suspect were arrested at a hideout at New Artisan, Enugu, on Jan. 23, the 21-year-old was arrested on Jan. 31, following confessional statements of the others.

He said that the police recovered two locally-made pistols and eight live ammunition from the suspects.

“Their arrest was actualised through the combined efforts of police operatives and detectives of Enugu State Police Command, respectively serving in Awkunanaw Police Division and Anti-Robbery Section of the command.

“The suspects confessed to have perpetrated acts of armed robbery and other heinous crimes in different parts of Enugu metropolis,” the spokesman said.

He gave the assurance that the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations into the case.

Ndukwe said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, praised the police officers and men involved in the arrest, and advised the state residents to volunteer information that would help the command.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chaos in Ibadan as residents protest over naira and fuel crisis

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

What is a run-off election and how is it conducted?

Ortom accuses Sanusi, other Fulani elites of plotting to eliminate him

APC Governors meet Buhari

So far, Buhari is giving right signal for credible elections– Organisation

We will end brain drain in medical profession – Makinde

FG evacuates 1,531 Nigerians from Ukraine

2023 Elections: Court orders INEC to accept LP candidates in 24 states

Ghanaian Waakye

Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

Dancer dies in Father's uncompleted building

Container falls off truck in Lagos, crushes 9 passengers to death.

