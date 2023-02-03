Police in Enugu arrest 3 suspected notorious armed robbers

Ndukwe said that while the 39-year-old suspect and the 22-year-old suspect were arrested at a hideout at New Artisan, Enugu, on Jan. 23, the 21-year-old was arrested on Jan. 31, following confessional statements of the others.

He said that the police recovered two locally-made pistols and eight live ammunition from the suspects.

“Their arrest was actualised through the combined efforts of police operatives and detectives of Enugu State Police Command, respectively serving in Awkunanaw Police Division and Anti-Robbery Section of the command.

“The suspects confessed to have perpetrated acts of armed robbery and other heinous crimes in different parts of Enugu metropolis,” the spokesman said.

He gave the assurance that the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations into the case.