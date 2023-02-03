Police in Enugu arrest 3 suspected notorious armed robbers

In a statement on Friday in Enugu, the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said that the suspects were all men and aged 39, 22 and 21.
The police command in Enugu State has arrested three suspected notorious armed robbers and recovered arms and ammunition.
Ndukwe said that while the 39-year-old suspect and the 22-year-old suspect were arrested at a hideout at New Artisan, Enugu, on Jan. 23, the 21-year-old was arrested on Jan. 31, following confessional statements of the others.
He said that the police recovered two locally-made pistols and eight live ammunition from the suspects.
“Their arrest was actualised through the combined efforts of police operatives and detectives of Enugu State Police Command, respectively serving in Awkunanaw Police Division and Anti-Robbery Section of the command.
“The suspects confessed to have perpetrated acts of armed robbery and other heinous crimes in different parts of Enugu metropolis,” the spokesman said.
He gave the assurance that the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations into the case.
Ndukwe said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, praised the police officers and men involved in the arrest, and advised the state residents to volunteer information that would help the command.
