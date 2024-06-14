Abia police dismiss officer for shooting man dead at checkpoint

Njok was found guilty of discreditable conduct and misuse of firearms, leading to the death of one Emmanuel Okocha.

The Abia State Police Command, through its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Maureen Chinaka, announced the dismissal via a statement.

The decision followed a thorough investigation by the command, which determined that Njok had misused his firearm.

"Disciplinary actions have been concluded by the Abia State Police Command. Relevant stakeholders, including the family of the deceased, were carried along at every step of the process.

“Police Corporal Obagi Njok was found guilty of discreditable conduct due to the misuse of a firearm and has therefore been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

“Investigation into the criminal aspects of his conduct has also been concluded, and the matter has been handed over to the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abia State, on May 24, 2024, for prosecution in court,” a statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.

The command, however, emphasised its commitment to upholding professionalism and the rule of law, condemning any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, and indiscipline among its officers.

The incident that led to Njok's dismissal occurred on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, when he allegedly shot Okocha at a checkpoint after the latter refused to give him money.

Following the shooting, Njok, who was attached to the Abayi Police Division, was apprehended, and disciplinary procedures were initiated.

The case has now been transferred to the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Abia State for prosecution.