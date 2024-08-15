Security alert: Police caution against ‘one-chance’ robbers on Ogun road

The command's spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, issued the alert on Thursday, August 15, in a statement shared on her X handle.

Odutola revealed that the police have received numerous complaints from residents concerning the gang's activities, with a recent incident involving a victim who was robbed of ₦700,000 at gunpoint.

The victim had boarded a vehicle from Kajola on Wednesday when the robbers struck.

"Today, 700k was transferred from a victim, who joined from Kajola, and at gunpoint, they drove her into a street and made a transfer into a POS machine. The investigation is ongoing," Odutola stated.

In response to these escalating incidents, the police have urged traders and business owners to avoid travelling with large sums of money.

"Please alert our traders and business owners not to risk travelling with huge cash," Odutola warned.

To enhance safety, Odutola advised commuters to document their trips if they feel uneasy about a particular vehicle and share the footage with the police.