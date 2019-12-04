A 38-year-old woman, identified as Aisha Abubakar, has been apprehended for feeding her four-year-old stepdaughter with poisonous food which eventually led to her death.

Punch reports that the suspect was, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, arrested by officers of the Katsina Police Command.

Katsina PPRO, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident, says investigation is ongoing. [News Express]

Abubakar, who resides in the Sabuwar Unguwar Quarter, Rimi Local Government Area of the state, allegedly laced the food she gave the deceased, who was the daughter of her husband’s late wife, with poison.

SP Gambo Isah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said the four-year-old was confirmed dead at the hospital she was rushed to.

Isah stated, “On November 28, 2019, the command arrested one Aisha Abubakar, 38, of the Sabuwar Unguwar Quarter, Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, who killed her stepdaughter, aged four years, who was kept under her care, by giving her poisoned food. The victim was rushed to hospital and later confirmed dead by the attending physician."

The police spokesperson added that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, and her motive for committing the crime is a long-standing hatred she had for the mother of the victim.