Police arrest woman for alleged murder of her landlord

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ogun on Tuesday said it arrested a 33-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, for allegedly killing her 50-year-old landlord in Sango-Ota.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that the suspect was arrested on March 11.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo, who reported that his brother, Monday Oladele, had a disagreement with his tenant over payment of electricity bill.

He added that during the course of the disagreement, Ossai grabbed the private part of the deceased and dragged him with it.

Oyeyemi said consequently the landlord fell to the ground unconscious and was rushed to the General Hospital, Ota, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sango Ota Division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for electricity bill.

“But she insisted that until water was directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in she would not pay the electricity or any other utility bill,” said Oyeyemi.

He said this led to a scuffle between them, consequent upon which the suspect grabbed the private part of the deceased and dragged him with it.

“The deceased subsequently slumped, and he was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead by doctor on duty.

“The corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for postmortem,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

