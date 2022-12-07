RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest pastor, stepfather, and teacher for r*ping 11-year-old orphan

Damilare Famuyiwa

The minor said the arrested suspects have been sexually molesting her since she was six-year-old.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Operatives attached to Rivers Police Command, have arrested five people, including a stepfather, a pastor and a school teacher, for raping a minor in the state.

Recommended articles

The police dragged the suspects identified as Ebi Jack, 23; Fubara George, 22; Precious Wokoma, 20; Dennis Amaye Lugard, 53; and Alalibo Harry, 32, before a magistrate’s court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following their arrest.

The victim, according to the police, is an 11-year-old girl, and the incident happened at Buguma in the Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim stated that her stepfather, school teacher, pastor, and two youths, whom she described as area boys, had at different times sexually abused her since she was six-year-old.

Condemning the sexual abuse the minor experienced, the Publicity Secretary of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State, Sophia Afoloyan said the victim suffered betrayal in the hands of people that should look after her.

Afolayan’s words: “This little girl was allegedly raped by a teacher who was supposed to be a caregiver, defiled by the pastor of a church in Buguma and also raped by her so-called stepfather.

“This little girl has gone through a lot; she was also raped by two different hoodlums at different times. FIDA Rivers, we are bitter.

“This little girl, who is an orphan, has been made to go through this torture in the hands of men much older than her.

“A 53-year-old man is among these people. And the church where she worships, in the name of a pastor, also did this to this girl.

“The girl looks sick, tiny and malnourished. FIDA is calling on parents; please don’t bring forth children you cannot cater for.”

Afolayan, however, promised that the organization would follow the matter to a logical conclusion.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

Trending

Fraudster kills girlfriend

Fraudster k*lls his girlfriend, hides her body over the money client paid to her

Short gun

Juju man shoots client to death as gunshot resistance charm fails during testing

Man drugs lover's drink and robs her while sleeping

Man laces lover’s drink with drug in Imo hotel, robs her while sleeping

Lotto operator

Herbalist beheads lotto operator for accusing him of stealing his money