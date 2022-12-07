Police arrest pastor, stepfather, and teacher for r*ping 11-year-old orphan

The police dragged the suspects identified as Ebi Jack, 23; Fubara George, 22; Precious Wokoma, 20; Dennis Amaye Lugard, 53; and Alalibo Harry, 32, before a magistrate’s court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following their arrest.

The victim, according to the police, is an 11-year-old girl, and the incident happened at Buguma in the Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim stated that her stepfather, school teacher, pastor, and two youths, whom she described as area boys, had at different times sexually abused her since she was six-year-old.

Condemning the sexual abuse the minor experienced, the Publicity Secretary of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State, Sophia Afoloyan said the victim suffered betrayal in the hands of people that should look after her.

Afolayan’s words: “This little girl was allegedly raped by a teacher who was supposed to be a caregiver, defiled by the pastor of a church in Buguma and also raped by her so-called stepfather.

“This little girl has gone through a lot; she was also raped by two different hoodlums at different times. FIDA Rivers, we are bitter.

“This little girl, who is an orphan, has been made to go through this torture in the hands of men much older than her.

“A 53-year-old man is among these people. And the church where she worships, in the name of a pastor, also did this to this girl.

“The girl looks sick, tiny and malnourished. FIDA is calling on parents; please don’t bring forth children you cannot cater for.”