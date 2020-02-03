Operatives of Ogun Police Command have arrested a man, simply identified as Ayuba, for conspiring with his wife, Shukurat Olufowobi, to hurriedly bury his five-year-old son, Azeem Olufowobi, who allegedly died from assault.

Punch reports that Shukurat allegedly beat Azeem, who was her stepson to death.

It was gathered that the 30-year-old hit the deceased's head with a heavy object, which reportedly broke his head and led to his death.

Ogun Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi says the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at the Ogijo Divisional Police Headquarters. [Daily Post]

In a statement made available to the public, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said the woman was arrested alongside her husband around 12.30 pm on Sunday, January 2, 2020, following a tip-off from residents of Oshodi-Oke area of Ogijo in the Sagamu Local Government Area of the the state, where the suspects reside.

Oyeyemi explained that the residents of the area informed the police at the Ogijo Division, that the deceased was hit in the head with an object, which led to a skull injury that eventually resulted in his death.

Oyeyemi's statement read, “Information further revealed that the woman and her husband hurriedly took the corpse of the victim to Ajah in Lagos State, where he was secretly buried.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the DPO, Ogijo Division, CSP Suleman Muhammed, quickly mobilised his detectives to the scene, where the couple, who had started packing their belongings from the area, were promptly arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been maltreating the victim, whose mother had separated from the father due to irreconcilable differences.

“On the fateful day, the boy was hit in the head with a heavy object, which resulted in a broken skull and his eventual death.”

The PPRO added that a nurse at a nearby hospital, where the boy was rushed to, gave him first aid treatment and informed the couple of her observation.

According to Oyeyemi, Shukurat pleaded with the nurse to compromise the report on the cause of the victim’s death, but she refused because it was against the ethics of her profession.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.