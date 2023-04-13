The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest main suspects for million-dollar investment fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the men have been in custody since the end of March.

'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case
'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case

Recommended articles

The raids were carried out in Romania and Bulgaria, said Mario Krause from the cybercrime department of the Braunschweig police.

According to him, the men have been in custody since the end of March.

In a first operation, cybercrime experts from Lower Saxony, led by the Göttingen public prosecutor’s office in cooperation with Eurojust and Europol, had already been deployed on March 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that, investigators took action against the suspects in a total of four German states.

The operation allowed authorities to break up the group’s ring leaders, said the police.

“We are confident that we will also be able to charge the suspects,’’ said Manuel Recha of the Göttingen public prosecutor’s office.

Investigators said the online fraud scam affected 33,000 people, with damages of up to €89 million (98.13million dollars).

In Germany alone, investigators estimate there to have been about 5,500 victims, resulting in damages of more than €22 million. Police said an online scam in Braunschweig had triggered the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The international investigation against the fraudsters carried out its first operation in October 2021, with more than 100 forces being deployed in Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Cyprus and Israel, according to police.

This first operation allows the perpetrators to be identified and further offences to be found out, it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu makes Time’s list of 100 most influential people in 2023

Tinubu makes Time’s list of 100 most influential people in 2023

Gbajabiamila gives Julius Berger 30 days to complete NILDS project

Gbajabiamila gives Julius Berger 30 days to complete NILDS project

APC calls for calm, ahead of Saturday’s Zamfara rerun

APC calls for calm, ahead of Saturday’s Zamfara rerun

Ghana first to approve Oxford’s malaria vaccine

Ghana first to approve Oxford’s malaria vaccine

FG targets $500m revenue from cashew export in 2023 –NEPC

FG targets $500m revenue from cashew export in 2023 –NEPC

2m Nigerians impacted by poverty alleviation programme in 2022 – FG

2m Nigerians impacted by poverty alleviation programme in 2022 – FG

Zone 10th Senate President to South South - APC chieftain campaigns for Akpabio

Zone 10th Senate President to South South - APC chieftain campaigns for Akpabio

Journalists barred from entering building collapse site in Banana Island

Journalists barred from entering building collapse site in Banana Island

PDP requests IGP to transfer petition to Zamfara Police Command

PDP requests IGP to transfer petition to Zamfara Police Command

Pulse Sports

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Police badge

Assailants kill policeman, injure 3 colleagues in Ikorodu, Lagos State

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

15 killed, burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash.

15 burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash

Nigerian court

Court awards ₦‎240,000 cost against UI school for stalling hijab case