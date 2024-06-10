Police arrest lady for stabbing 'yahoo yahoo' lover to death

The suspect was arrested by men of the Imo State Police Command, after which she was interrogated.

During interrogation. Oluchi confessed to the crime, admitting that her 31-year-old lover lured her into internet fraud aka "yahoo yahoo".

Revealing what prompted her to attack her partner, Oluchi said she had a heated argument with the deceased on Sunday, June 9, 2024, for failing to give her a cut of an alleged 250 million Rupiah they fraudulently obtained from a victim in Indonesia.

According to her, during the altercation, she picked a kitchen knife to stab him in the upper part of his body.

Oluchi said she had endured poverty with her partner since their path crossed in 2019, adding that when the deceased cashed out from the fraud he was doing, he refused to reward her.

The suspect said the deceased went as far as reminding her that he was yet to pay her bride price.

Talking about their relationship, she said, “I met my husband in 2019, and when I met him, we don’t have anything, I’m the one catering for everything including clothes and feeding. I used my money to rent a house, I gave him my old phone that we used to start the yahoo business. God blessed him and he picked money; he brought the two bikes.

“Everything about him changed. When I ask him for anything, he will tell me he doesn’t have and when I ask him to tell me the reason, he will say he hasn’t paid my bride price.

“And I will say you haven’t paid my bride price but we’re living together, we’re both dating and I’m supporting you with everything but now you have made your own money you now said you haven’t paid my bride price, who does that?"

“Then I got pregnant for him, the maltreatment was much but I still stayed with him because of the love I had for him. I put to bed and the baby is a girl, her name is Success. Husband and wife has issues, quarrel and settle, but my own case is different, when we have little misunderstanding, my husband will beat me, he will beat me as if I’m his slave, but I still stayed.”