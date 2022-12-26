ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest fake doctor after almost k*lling pregnant woman during cesarean section

Damilare Famuyiwa

Investigation revealed that the suspect is not a medical doctor. Although, he attended School of Health Technology, Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, where he studied Community Health Extension Work.

Operatives of Ondo Police Command, have arrested one Rabiu Olalekan for parading himself as a medical doctor.

Olalekan, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo Funmilayo Odunlami, was prior to his arrest, administering treatment for ailing people in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson recalled that a pregnant woman also lost his life after Olalekan performed a cesarean section on her.

“On December 20, 2022, one Rabiu Olalekan who has been parading himself as a medical doctor of Iremide Private Hospital, Orita Ojo, in the Odigbo Local Government Area was arrested by team of Special Intervention Squad when a report of unprofessionalism was reported against him. The suspect performed a caesarean section on a pregnant woman (name withheld) who was later rushed to Mother and Child Hospital due to excessive bleeding from her private parts. It was discovered that the self-acclaimed doctor stitched her womb and the urinary tract together,” Odunlami stated.

Revealing that the Olalekan admitted that he wasn’t a licensed doctor, the police spokesperson said the suspect claimed he invited “one Dr. Bayo to help him carry out the caesarean section on the victim. But he does not know the address or contact of the said doctor as he said he lost his phone which was the only means of communicating with the doctor.”

However, following his arrest, Olalekan was paraded before journalists at the Ondo State Police Command, alongside three other suspects, who were nabbed for various crimes.

Damilare Famuyiwa
