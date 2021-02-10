Police operatives in Abuja have arrested five members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria for allegedly attempting to attack citizens and destroy public property, Punch reports.

ASP Mariam Yusuf, the police spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, with large stones they allegedly wanted to use to cause havoc.

In a statement on Wednesday, Yusuf said, “The members of the proscribed sect were arrested in possession of large stones, which they intended to use to cause havoc.

“Consequently, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.”

The police, therefore, appealed to FCT residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

The police also assured Abuja residents of the command’s “unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”

Recall that six Shi’ite members were recently for allegedly engaging in a violent protest in the FCT.

Today’s arrest brings the total number of IMN members in police custody to 11.