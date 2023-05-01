The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 4 robbery suspects in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO stated further that the hoodlums allegedly dispossessed one Mr. Sunday of two phones after attacking him with machete, injuring him on the neck.

Police arrest 4 robbery suspects in Ogun
Police arrest 4 robbery suspects in Ogun

Recommended articles

The Ogun State Police Spokesman, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were: Sherrif Kamoru, 28; Rabiu Seyidu, 37; Opeyemi Adebayo, 26, and Ajibola Fakolade, 21.

He explained that the suspects were arrested on March 20, following a report lodged at Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters by one Adeleye Sunday, who reported that he was attacked by some armed hoodlums at about 5.30 a.m. at Joju area of Sango-Ota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO stated further that the hoodlums allegedly dispossessed Sunday of two phones after attacking him with machete, injuring him on the neck.

He added that having taken away his phones, the hoodlums siphoned the sum of ₦‎600,000 from his account through the bank’s app on the phone.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sango-Ota Division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his detectives to technically trace the suspects and bring them to justice.

“The detectives swung into action, and acting on credible intelligence, the hideout of the suspects was located and four amongst them were apprehended,” he said.

Oyeyemi said items recovered from suspects included one cutlass, one techno POP 2f belonging to the victim and a nose mask used by one of them during the operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and prosecution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moghalu explains why Nigerians must support fuel subsidy removal

Moghalu explains why Nigerians must support fuel subsidy removal

NLC to create 'Hall of Shame' for tribunal judges who are compromised

NLC to create 'Hall of Shame' for tribunal judges who are compromised

FRSC recovers 385 stolen vehicles

FRSC recovers 385 stolen vehicles

1,519 Nigerian students leaves Khartoum for Port Sudan – FG

1,519 Nigerian students leaves Khartoum for Port Sudan – FG

Warring parties in Sudan extend ceasefire by 3 more days as foreigners flee

Warring parties in Sudan extend ceasefire by 3 more days as foreigners flee

Expert tasks incoming govt to grant licence to modular refinery

Expert tasks incoming govt to grant licence to modular refinery

Nigerian workers are our greatest resources – NBA

Nigerian workers are our greatest resources – NBA

New Ohanaeze president-general, Iwuanyanwu, pledges to serve Igbos diligently

New Ohanaeze president-general, Iwuanyanwu, pledges to serve Igbos diligently

JAMB will start releasing 2023 UTME results from Tuesday

JAMB will start releasing 2023 UTME results from Tuesday

Pulse Sports

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Super glue

Super glue shortage reportedly hits Techiman due to high patronage by youth for inhalation

Man st*bs neighbour to d*ath over parking space in Lagos

Man st*bs neighbour to d*ath over parking space in Lagos

Butcher slumps and dies while attending to customer in Lagos

Butcher slumps and d*es while attending to customer in Lagos

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos