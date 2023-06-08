The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arrest 25-year-old man for allegedly nicking tricycle

News Agency Of Nigeria

Auwal, who hails from Yobe but resides at Asorok in Jambutu community in Yola metropolis, has since confessed to committing the crime.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Auwal, who hails from Yobe but resides at Asorok in Jambutu community in Yola metropolis, has since confessed to committing the crime.

The suspect made away with a tricycle belonging to one Abubakar Usman on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Juma’at Mosque located at the Jimeta Ultra Modern Market in Yola metropolis.

Police investigation revealed that after the congregational prayers, the suspect rushed to where the tricycles were parked and made away with one.

The suspect allegedly confessed that he was using the stolen tricycle for commercial purposes around Wullere in Jambutu community until when he was arrested.

He explained that he was paying N100 to a local security man to guard the tricycle from being nicked by another thief.

Police Spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident said that the suspect was currently in police custody.

Nguroje said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Afolabi Babatola, had ordered for discreet investigation and the subsequent prosecution of the suspect in a competent court of law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

