The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 EFCC officials for killing their colleague

Damilare Famuyiwa

The EFCC says the offences were punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]
A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has confirmed the arrest of two of its officials, Apata Odunayo and Ogbuji Tochukwu, who were involved in a scuffle that led to the death of a cadet in the Sokoto Zonal Command of the anti-graft commission, Abel Isah.

It was gathered that Odunayo and Tochukwu beat Isah to death over the deceased’s refusal to sign off on incomplete exhibits seized from a fraud suspect that was handed over to him.

Isah, according to spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where he was receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They had disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, leading to a fight, a conduct which the commission frowns at.

“The two officers with whom he disagreed have been suspended by the commission and handed over to the Nigeria police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The latest information is that a two-count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto,” he added.

Uwujaren said the offences were punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019, adding that the suspects would face further disciplinary measures in line with the commission’s staff regulations.

The EFCC spokesperson, thereafter, quoted the commission’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as sending condolences to the bereaved family.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

The Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha (middle) had been dodging the EFCC for months before he was rearrested [Twitter/@NaijaPR]

EFCC arrests Mompha, again, on alleged ₦6 billion fraud case

Bank staffers arrested

Bank staff pushes debtor’s wife to d*ath in Ogun

The court ruled that he would almost certainly not be eligible for early release from prison [Guardian]

Court jails nurse for drugging patients so they wouldn't disturb his sleep