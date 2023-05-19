Police arrest 2 EFCC officials for killing their colleague

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has confirmed the arrest of two of its officials, Apata Odunayo and Ogbuji Tochukwu, who were involved in a scuffle that led to the death of a cadet in the Sokoto Zonal Command of the anti-graft commission, Abel Isah.

It was gathered that Odunayo and Tochukwu beat Isah to death over the deceased’s refusal to sign off on incomplete exhibits seized from a fraud suspect that was handed over to him.

Isah, according to spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where he was receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained.

“They had disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, leading to a fight, a conduct which the commission frowns at.

“The two officers with whom he disagreed have been suspended by the commission and handed over to the Nigeria police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The latest information is that a two-count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto,” he added.

Uwujaren said the offences were punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019, adding that the suspects would face further disciplinary measures in line with the commission’s staff regulations.