Police arrest 16-year-old girl for pushing Ondo woman to d*ath

The incident happened in Isola, Akure area of Ondo State when the deceased and the suspect had an argument over a matter that bordered on a well in the neighbourhood.

A source, who witnessed the incident, said the argument degenerated into a scuffle, adding that in the process, the teenage girl pushed Aliu, after which she fell to her death.

“The issue began when the suspect was fetching water from the well in the area after she had earlier taken her bath. The deceased observed that the suspect did not cover her hair and she told her to cover the hair.

“That was what led to the altercation. As the deceased tried to move the suspect away from the well, the suspect pushed Aliu and she fell and died later,” the source added.

Confirming Aliu’s death, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo, Funmilayo Odunlami said the Force had commenced an investigation to establish what caused her death, adding that the suspect had been arrested and placed in custody.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) for further investigation,” the PPRO stated.

The deceased had, however, been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the state command had warned residents against staging any form of protest. This was as Ondo Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran reacted to arsons recently experienced in other states.