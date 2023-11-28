Police announce no one has reported their manhood stolen in Ebonyi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are stories spreading across the state of four men who allegedly lost their manhood at Ndianwaonya Nsulakpa, Ezzamgbo, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Abakaliki spokesperson of the Police Command in the state, told NAN that such report was not on their table.

Reacting to the development, Ogbonna Tobias, Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Internal Security in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, described the reports as fake.

Tobias warned residents in the area to desist from spreading such false alarm that could cause tension and panic in the society.