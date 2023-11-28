ADVERTISEMENT
Police announce no one has reported their manhood stolen in Ebonyi

The government has warned residents to desist from spreading such false alarm that could cause panic.

Investigations by police officers into reports of stolen manhood in the state have turned up no evidence (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are stories spreading across the state of four men who allegedly lost their manhood at Ndianwaonya Nsulakpa, Ezzamgbo, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Abakaliki spokesperson of the Police Command in the state, told NAN that such report was not on their table.

Reacting to the development, Ogbonna Tobias, Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Internal Security in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, described the reports as fake.

Tobias warned residents in the area to desist from spreading such false alarm that could cause tension and panic in the society.

He noted that investigation had been conducted, in collaboration with other security operatives in the council and no evidence to prove the allegation.

