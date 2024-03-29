Physically challenged man caught with drug after public alerted police
According to the image maker, the investigation is ongoing to apprehend his supplier and others in the supply chain.
The Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Friday.
He said that the suspect was arrested by the police after a tip-off from some members of the public.
“The suspect was arrested by officers from Akinpelu Division, Oshodi, Lagos.
“Information was received from concerned Nigerians that he was a drug dealer.
“Upon his arrest, his bag was searched and found in his possession were weed suspected to be hemp and tramadol capsules,” Hundeyin said.
