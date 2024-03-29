ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Physically challenged man caught with drug after public alerted police

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the image maker, the investigation is ongoing to apprehend his supplier and others in the supply chain.

The suspect and exhibits [NAN]
The suspect and exhibits [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Friday.

He said that the suspect was arrested by the police after a tip-off from some members of the public.

“The suspect was arrested by officers from Akinpelu Division, Oshodi, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Information was received from concerned Nigerians that he was a drug dealer.

“Upon his arrest, his bag was searched and found in his possession were weed suspected to be hemp and tramadol capsules,” Hundeyin said.

According to the image maker, the investigation is ongoing to apprehend his supplier and others in the supply chain.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to let naira gains reflect on cost of commodities

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to let naira gains reflect on cost of commodities

Gov Mohammed to pay ₦2.1bn as Hajj subsidy for Bauchi's intending pilgrims

Gov Mohammed to pay ₦2.1bn as Hajj subsidy for Bauchi's intending pilgrims

Tinubu is 72 — who are Nigeria's other oldest presidents in office?

Tinubu is 72 — who are Nigeria's other oldest presidents in office?

You're an exceptional leader - Gov Adeleke celebrates Tinubu at 72

You're an exceptional leader - Gov Adeleke celebrates Tinubu at 72

Okuama Killings: Police hand over wanted Delta monarch to military

Okuama Killings: Police hand over wanted Delta monarch to military

FG postpones start of Port Harcourt-Aba train service to April – Minister

FG postpones start of Port Harcourt-Aba train service to April – Minister

Minister wants NASS to declare State of Emergency on 3rd Mainland, Carter bridges

Minister wants NASS to declare State of Emergency on 3rd Mainland, Carter bridges

Katsina Gov believes Tinubu has set Nigeria on path of economic greatness

Katsina Gov believes Tinubu has set Nigeria on path of economic greatness

Good Friday should be celebrated with fasting, prayers for Nigeria – CAN

Good Friday should be celebrated with fasting, prayers for Nigeria – CAN

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of a crime scene cordoned off A fourth year student at Moi University was stabbed to death on Saturday morning

Woman stabbed to death by lover at her workplace

Renowned clergywoman, Funke Adejumo [Legit]

If the meat is tough, don't pull it - Pastor warns ladies about visit to in-laws

Gas explosion [Punch Newspapers]

2 injured in Lagos gas explosion, illegal gas storage discovered

2 Boko haram commanders surrender to military troops with arms in Borno [TheCable]

2 Boko haram commanders surrender to military troops with arms in Borno