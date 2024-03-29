Physically challenged man caught with drug after public alerted police

The Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Friday.

He said that the suspect was arrested by the police after a tip-off from some members of the public.

“The suspect was arrested by officers from Akinpelu Division, Oshodi, Lagos.

“Information was received from concerned Nigerians that he was a drug dealer.

“Upon his arrest, his bag was searched and found in his possession were weed suspected to be hemp and tramadol capsules,” Hundeyin said.