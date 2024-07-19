RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pastor lands in police net after kidnapping and assaulting 90-year-old woman

Damilare Famuyiwa

The cleric with the help of armed men abducted the 90-year-old woman from her home under the guise of exposing witches and dragged her to a crusade, where she was assaulted.

The pastor and his accomplices have been taken into custody [Subtle Media Network]
The pastor and his accomplices have been taken into custody [Subtle Media Network]

Recommended articles

The disturbing incident, captured in viral videos on WhatsApp and Facebook, has left many people in the community shocked.

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson for Edo State Police Command, confirmed that the suspects have been arrested and charged in court.

Yes, the incident is confirmed. The pastor and one other person have been arrested and are in police custody. They have been charged to court,” Nwabuzor stated.

On Friday, July 5, 2024, Abu Buhari, a local resident, reported that his stepmother, Atairu, along with other community members, was violently abducted and assaulted by the pastor and his accomplices.

The attack, according to Buhari, occurred in the dead of night, with armed men dragging their victims from their homes under the guise of exposing alleged witches and wizards.

Buhari revealed that the pastor was hired by local youths who sought his alleged miraculous powers, despite community opposition.

The pastor organised a midnight crusade where accused individuals were subjected to severe mistreatment.

Residents were forcibly taken to the event and brutally beaten based on accusations they were unaware of,” Buhari said.

He further explained that despite Atairu’s age and injuries, she was forced to sit on the floor during the assault.

Buhari added that the pastor demanded payment for miracle medicine ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦13,000.

However, after filing a complaint, Buhari’s petition led to the pastor's arrest by operatives of the Police Area Command Office in Agenebode on Sunday, July 17.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu to attend AU mid-year coordination meeting in Accra on July 20

President Tinubu to attend AU mid-year coordination meeting in Accra on July 20

Doyin Okupe praises Ooni for reportedly bringing down foodstuffs prices in Ife

Doyin Okupe praises Ooni for reportedly bringing down foodstuffs prices in Ife

'I stand by my utterances' - Ndume rejects Senate new role

'I stand by my utterances' - Ndume rejects Senate new role

Gov Soludo shuts down over 30 illegal health facilities to fight quackery

Gov Soludo shuts down over 30 illegal health facilities to fight quackery

Secondus to Tinubu - 'control Wike’s reckless behaviour'

Secondus to Tinubu - 'control Wike’s reckless behaviour'

Ibom Air denies blacklisting claims, says it owns all its aircraft

Ibom Air denies blacklisting claims, says it owns all its aircraft

Reps begin vigorous review of supplementary appropriation bill amidst concerns

Reps begin vigorous review of supplementary appropriation bill amidst concerns

Akwa Ibom receives 24,000 bags of rice from FG to alleviate food crisis

Akwa Ibom receives 24,000 bags of rice from FG to alleviate food crisis

'When we look at you, we see hope' - Labour Party celebrate Peter Obi @ 63

'When we look at you, we see hope' - Labour Party celebrate Peter Obi @ 63

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Justice Scales and wooden gavelDavid Talukdar / Getty Images

Hospital pleads for justice, urges court to expedite ruling on crucial case

I injured as car driver loses control, rams into truck on Ikorodu Road

1 injured as car driver loses control, rams into truck on Ikorodu Road

Gory details of how teenager was 'raped' inside a Lagos police station

Gory details of how teenager was 'raped' inside a Lagos police station

Child abuse [ThisNigeria]

Boarding school headmaster sexually defiles 12-year-old male student