Partygoers beat lady to death for picking celebrant’s money in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lady was reportedly beaten to death for picking up the money sprayed on a birthday celebrant at the hotel.

Awuda, who hailed from Nnobi, in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to have gone clubbing in the hotel where she was killed. The incident happened when some friends of a man celebrating his birthday were throwing money at him while he was dancing at the hotel.

Eyewitnesses stated that the lady was beaten to death for picking some of the money thrown at the person celebrating his birthday.

“Trouble started for the girl when she was accused of picking part of the money being sprayed on the birthday host.

“The girl was at the club when trouble broke out, and a man and his friends started beating her after she was accused of picking money from the floor.

“They also said she did not only pick money from the floor but went for bundles of money, which one of them put by his seat side.

“The girl was beaten when they caught her. Despite the efforts made by other people in the hotel to rescue her, they continued to beat and molest her.

“She was later dragged outside the club and her lifeless body dumped into the hotel’s swimming pool,” a source at the scene who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the nature of the incident, was quoted as saying.

Confirming the tragic incident, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga stated that the man who celebrated his birthday and his friends were already in police custody while the case was being investigated.

