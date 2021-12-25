Over 100 businesses displaced by demolition of 1st Industrial Estate in Yaba

Decades of honest labour at Sabo Industrial Estate, a safe haven built in 1958 to support the development of industries, was ripped apart under three hours on December 16, 2021 with no remorse.

The buildings within the estate had no structural defects, and even stronger than newly-constructed buildings.

The victims and their families are now left devastated and in pain. They have nowhere to go, no equipment to work with, and totally destabilised.

Pulse Nigeria

This is the Christmas cheer Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Ministry of Fiscal Planning and Urban Development have for hardworking industrialists who have spent their lives building for this country.

The demolition was unlawfully carried out notwithstanding the pendency of Suit No: LD/4639GCM/2017 between the occupiers of the Industrial Estate and the Lagos State government.

Pulse Nigeria

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, when reached, said, "He thought they had a court ruling", so he gave his approval for demolition on mere fabrications and not facts. Now hundreds have been displaced, businesses shattered, staff rendered unemployed.

I mean when will the negligence and wickedness stop? When will the government start having regard for human life? When will the government stop abusing its power and disregarding the law.

The occupants were not even given the opportunity to stop working or to take their belongings before demolishing.

Pulse Nigeria

It is indeed disturbing that the governor will claim not to have any information about this case, and also very sad that the same government that should uphold laws do not follow them.

It's unfortunate that in the midst of the current hardship and inflation, the Lagos State government has chosen to destroy the livelihood of humble hardworking SMEs rather than support or develop them.

This is a clear act of executive lawlessness and injustice.