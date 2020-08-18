The ‘Lockdown Promo’ is billed to give out a discount of N10,000 on every Reno3 and Reno3 Pro purchased during the Big Brother Naija show period. Instead of purchasing Reno3 at N159,000 and Reno3 Pro at N209,000, fans would be buying at N149,000 and N199,000 respectively.

The promo kick-started when USD-NGN was N370 and it still stands when the exchange rate is now at N470. Ultimately, this means the discount is definitely worth more than N10,000.

Speaking on the OPPO ‘Lockdown’’ promo, PR Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Joseph Adeola, stated: “In the spirit of the BBNaija Lockdown season, we have decided to give our customers across Nigeria the opportunity to win big in the OPPO Lockdown Promo. We appreciate every one of our customers who have been loyal to the brand since we launched in Nigeria last year, and we are glad that we can continue to reward fans across the country.”

Moreso, we have extended special offers to people who buy any OPPO products. They stand a chance to win OPPO Reno3 smartphones, Enco W31 wireless earphones, branded gift Items, a chance to shoutout to their favourite housemates on live TV and a chance to hangout with their favorite Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate.

To partake in this mouthwatering offer, fans are expected to buy any OPPO smartphone, submit their details at the retail outlet where they purchased the smartphone and wait for the final draw.

The announcement of ‘Lockdown’ promo, comes on the heels of the launch of the OPPO A92, an ideal hybrid between the high-end Reno3 series and its predecessor A9 2020.

For more information, follow @OPPONigeria (Instagram and Facebook) and @OPPOMobileNG (Twitter).

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand that since 2008 has been relentless in the pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. As at today, OPPO provides cutting edge smartphones to over 200 million people all over the world.

OPPO operates in more than 40 countries of the world, with 6 Research Centers and 4 R&D worldwide and an international design center in London. OPPO has more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

OPPO is popular for its stylish smartphone designs, quality photography experience and the status symbol it provides to its users.

