
Ondo man's attempt to r*pe woman ends in her d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 58-year-old Togolese woman was struggling to break away from one Gbegele Mustapha that wanted to rape her when she fell to her death.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

The suspect was said to have attempted to rape Olaoye in her room in the Fanibi Area of Akure, Ondo State capital when she fell to her death.

It was gathered that in the process of escaping being raped, the 58-year-old woman fell and later died.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Jesubiyi, who spoke on the arrest at the state police headquarters in Akure, said the suspect was a Togolese who was a labourer in the area.

Jesubiyi added that the suspect acted under the influence of Indian hemp he smoked.

“On May 17, 2023, a case of attempted rape was reported at the Fanibi Division against one Gbegele Mustapha aged 29 years, a Togolese who is a labourer. He broke into the room of one Mrs Adijat Olaoye aged 58 years with intent to rape her. While struggling with the woman, she hit her head on the floor.

“Neighbours who heard the noise rushed into her room and saw her bleeding, she was taken to the hospital while the suspect was arrested. The woman later died in the hospital.

“The suspect, during interrogation, claimed he was under the influence of the Indian hemp he took that day,” the police boss was quoted as saying.

In a parallel development, the police also arrested some suspected cultists in Owo, the headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected cultists were said to be arrested for Owo and its environs.



