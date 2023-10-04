ADVERTISEMENT
Officer dismissed for raping 16-year-old girl inside Benue police station

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenage girl was reportedly detained for defamation when the policeman sneaked into the female cell, and took her to his office, where he committed the illicit crime.

The policeman has been charged to court [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]
The policeman has been charged to court [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]

It was gathered that the victim was detained for defamation when Iyangedue took advantage of her.

While in detention at the Divisional Police headquarters, Tse Agbaragba in the Konshisha Local Government Area of the state, the constable who pretended to be assisting the victim, reportedly went into the female cell and took her into an office where he had sexual intercourse with her against her consent.

The policeman was exposed after the underage girl reported the incident to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the station, leading to the arrest of the constable and the case brought to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Makurdi, Benue State capital.

The constable is already being prosecuted at the Magistrates’ Court, Makurdi.

Confirming the policeman’s dismissal, Benue Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka reiterated that the Force is a disciplined organ, adding that people like Iyangedue shouldn’t be part of it.

His words: “The dismissed constable committed the crime at Tse Agbaragba Divisional Police Station, Konshisha LGA.

“The police is a disciplined organ and being the statutory organ responsible for crime and fighting crime and management, such people are not allowed to stay in the system.

“He was not only dismissed, he is facing prosecution.”

Speaking further, the police commissioner vowed that the victim would get justice, and Iyangedue’s prosecution would serve as a deterrent to others.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

